Hospitalizations for eating disorders grew in the pandemic. The problem isn't over, experts say

Factors like loss of control, changes in food availability and health anxiety might have contributed to the growth, a study author said.

 Adobe Stock

Alongside the many impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on pediatric care, researchers have seen a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors.

Across the United States, inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month in the two years before the pandemic, according to a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. But in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, that growth increased to 7.2% a month on average.