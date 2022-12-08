Covid-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, with more than 34,000 new admissions last week, but millions of vaccines and doses of antiviral treatments that could help prevent severe outcomes from the virus remain unused.

Research has found that many who could benefit most from the Covid-19 medication Paxlovid -- including the elderly and Black and Hispanic people, groups that have disproportionately had the most severe illness -- are less likely to take it.

