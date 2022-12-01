An experimental HIV vaccine has been found to induce broadly neutralizing antibodies among a small group of volunteers in a Phase 1 study. The findings suggest that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine given eight weeks apart can elicit immune responses against the human immunodeficiency virus.

The clinical trial results, published Thursday on World AIDS Day in the journal Science, establish "clinical proof of concept" in support of developing boosting regimens to induce immune responses against HIV infection, for which there is no cure and can cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, known as AIDS.

