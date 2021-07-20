Highly contagious Delta variant now makes up 83% of US cases, CDC says

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Much of north and west central Georgia. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1.5 to 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of up to 5 inches, since Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to problems, especially in urban areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn around don't drown! &&