As part of the White House's Covid-19 response plan for the fall, the US Department of Health and Human Services is debuting a video ad to encourage people to get the updated Covid-19 booster shot -- especially those who are 50 and older.

In the new video advertisement from the public education campaign, released Thursday and titled "At Risk," text reads "9 out of 10 Covid deaths were people over 50" and "vaccines lower the risk of death," as music plays in the background. "So get your updated Covid vaccine. Now."

CNN's Deidre McPhillips and Carma Hassan contributed to this report.

