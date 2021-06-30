Here's what is known about the Delta variant of coronavirus

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HALL...NORTH FULTON...NORTHWESTERN FORSYTH AND NORTHERN GWINNETT COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM EDT... At 711 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Buford Dam-Lake Lanier Parks, or near Cumming...moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Cumming, Alpharetta, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Rest Haven, Drew, Buford Dam-Lake Lanier Parks, Brookwood and Lake Lanier Islands. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH