Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- Since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout across the globe, many menstruating people began to report changes in their cycle. While reports remained anecdotal, new evidence is emerging to better understand the correlation between menstrual cycles and the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new study published on July 15 in the Science Advances journal found that 42 per cent of people with regular menstruation cycles temporarily bled more heavily than usual and 44 per cent reported no changes after being fully vaccinated.

