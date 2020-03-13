While the Gwinnett County Public Library will remain open at all locations, it has suspended all programming, events and meeting room reservations through April 6 as a precaution to help limit the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
GCPL is also suspending all overdue fines and turning on auto-renewal, library officials said Friday morning, adding the library was doing this to "support the community's efforts to promote social distancing."
At this time, all locations remain open during regular hours.
Just this week, the World Health Organization upgraded COVID-19 from an epidemic to a pandemic, causing cancellations everywhere.
On Wednesday, GCPL said it was aware of two "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 found in Gwinnett County.
Therefore, it was taking extra steps to address concerns over the virus like enhancing cleaning measures, providing hand sanitizer and more.
"Additionally, we would like to remind visitors that libraries are shared public spaces," library officials said. "For the health and safety of others, please be thoughtful about coming into a library if you are exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms. Please do your part to stop the spread of germs and disease."
GCPL offers digital resources with 24/7 free access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, classes and more.
For GCPL's official response regarding COVID-19, visit www.gwinnettpl.org/news/gwinnett-county-public-library-responds-to-covid-19-coronavirus.
