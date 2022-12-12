Giving your child a screen may hinder emotional regulation, study says. Here's what to do instead

Using media on smartphones and TV to quell tantrums can stifle learning about emotional regulation, according to the study.

 NI QIN/E+/Getty Images

It's late, dinner is just now on the stove, your phone is ringing, and your child's tantrum begins. A little screen time almost always works to calm them down.

Tempting as it may be to hand them a smartphone or turn on the TV as a default response, soothing with digital devices may lead to more problems with emotional reactivity down the road, a new study has shown.

Tags