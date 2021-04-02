Fully vaccinated people can resume travel at low risk to themselves, new CDC guidance says

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning this morning, temperatures have risen above freezing and the warning will now be cancelled. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&