A former co-owner of a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy was sentenced Thursday for what authorities said was his role in a deadly, multistate fungal meningitis outbreak in 2012.

Gregory Conigliaro, 57, was sentenced in the US District Court in Boston to one year in prison and one year of supervised release after a jury convicted him in 2018 of conspiracy to defraud the United States, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said.

Isa Kaufman Geballe and CNN's Jason Hanna contributed to this report.

