Flu season in the US hasn't been this bad this early in more than a decade. Now is the time to get a flu shot

Flu season has ramped up early in the United States and flu hospitalizations are worse than usual for this time of year. Robert Garner (left) receives a flu shot from registered nurse Betty Lewis in 2006 in Chicago.

Flu season has ramped up early in the United States, and flu hospitalizations are worse than usual for this time of year, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's been more than a decade -- since the H1N1 swine flu pandemic -- since flu hospitalization rates have been this high at this point in the season.