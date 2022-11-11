Flu season already hitting hard across half of the US and children's hospitals are still feeling the pressure from respiratory illnesses

About half of the US is reporting high or very high respiratory illness activity, as flu season sweeps through the country weeks earlier than usual. A medical worker collects a swab sample from a resident for a Covid-19 test in Los Angeles on August 5.

 Stringer/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

About half of the US -- 22 states, along with Washington, DC, New York City and Puerto Rico -- is reporting high or very high respiratory illness activity, as flu season sweeps through the country weeks earlier than usual.

Multiple respiratory viruses are circulating nationwide -- including flu, RSV and the virus that causes Covid-19 -- and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted Thursday that flu is contributing to a "significant proportion" of that circulation.

Amy Simonson contributed to this report.