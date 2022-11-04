Seventeen states, Washington, DC, and New York City, are reporting high or very high respiratory illness activity amid a flu season that's hitting harder and earlier than usual, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Influenza activity continues to increase in the US -- the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths so far this season nearly doubled in the past week. The CDC now estimates that there have been at least 1.6 million illnesses, 13,000 hospitalizations and 730 deaths from influenza, including two reported deaths among children so far this season. About one in 11 tests for flu were positive last week.