Flu activity remains high, but decreased for a second week in a row, according to CDC data

Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continues to slow in most parts of the country, according to data published on December 23 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP/FILE

Hospital admissions for flu decreased for the second week in a row last week. There were about 21,000 new hospitalizations for the week ending December 17. That's down from a season high of more than 26,000 new admissions two weeks earlier, which was the week following Thanksgiving.

