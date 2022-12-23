Flu activity remains high, but decreased for a second week in a row, according to CDC data

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia
and/or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the single digits are expected
Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated
with west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts
of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continues to slow in most parts of the country, according to data published on December 23 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hospital admissions for flu decreased for the second week in a row last week. There were about 21,000 new hospitalizations for the week ending December 17. That's down from a season high of more than 26,000 new admissions two weeks earlier, which was the week following Thanksgiving.
Despite these improvements, respiratory virus activity remains "high" or "very high" in nearly every state. And experts warn that things may tick up again as holiday travel and gatherings continue.
The CDC estimates that there have been at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season.
The cumulative hospitalization rate is more than six times higher than it has been at this point in the season in more than a decade.