The US government is awarding more than $266 million from the American Rescue Plan to expand the nation's community and public health work force, officials will announce Friday.

The plan's overall investment in community health, outreach and health education workers -- totaling more than $1.1 billion -- is one of its "crown jewels," said Gene Sperling, coordinator of the American Rescue Plan and a senior adviser to President Joe Biden.

