For nearly two decades, Kristin Friberg has been a librarian with the Princeton Public Library in New Jersey, where one of her many roles is to lead local book groups. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she worried about the book club participants who had become friends over the years and the library regulars who would often stop in just to talk.

"It was sad for all of us thinking, like, 'What's everybody doing?' and 'Hope everybody's OK,' " she said. The library "feels to me like a very tight-knit public community space, and I think it's really an essential component of a lot of people's lives that often gets overlooked."