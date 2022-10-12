About 85% of girls suffer painful bloating, cramps and abdominal pain during their monthly periods — and for some the problems can last for years.

"Since menstrual pain is a leading cause of school absenteeism for adolescent girls, it's important to explore options that can minimize the pain," said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, director of the Mayo Clinic's Center for Women's Health in Jacksonville, Florida, in a statement. She was not involved in the study.