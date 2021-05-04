FDA to consider authorization of Pfizer vaccine for children as virus hits younger Americans

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Flash Flood Watch for all of north Georgia and portions of central Georgia. * Through late tonight. * Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts have already occurred across portions of the watch area. Heavy rainfall associated with showers and thunderstorms later today could result in an additional 1 to 2 inches and would easily allow for efficient runoff and flash flooding potential given saturated soils. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&