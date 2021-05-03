FDA to authorize Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds by early next week, official says

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for... Northern Clayton County in north central Georgia... Cobb County in north central Georgia... DeKalb County in north central Georgia... Douglas County in north central Georgia... Southwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia... Fulton County in north central Georgia... Gwinnett County in north central Georgia... Carroll County in northwestern Georgia... Haralson County in northwestern Georgia... Paulding County in northwestern Georgia... Polk County in northwestern Georgia... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding on roadways in Polk county and within much of the metro Atlanta area. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rain will continue to be possible across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Atlanta, Marietta, Douglasville, Lawrenceville, Carrollton, Decatur, Dallas, Cedartown, Buchanan, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth and Acworth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED