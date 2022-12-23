...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 10
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Georgia.
* WHEN...Until noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia
and/or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lows in the single digits are expected
Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated
with west to northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts
of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
FDA specifies Plan B emergency contraceptive does not cause abortions
The emergency contraceptive pill sold as Plan B One-Step does not prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb and does not cause an abortion, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. The agency said it is updating the information included on the leaflet provided with the drug.
Previously, the product label had said the pill might prevent a fertilized egg from implanting. Anti-abortion advocates had used the statement to claim emergency contraception could cause an abortion.
Scientific evidence doesn't support that, however. Instead, the pill, which is a strong dose of the birth control hormone levonorgestrel, prevents or delays the release of an egg from a woman's ovary -- a step that occurs well before pregnancy.
"Plan B One-Step will not work if a person is already pregnant, meaning it will not affect an existing pregnancy," the FDA says in newly updated information about the product. "Evidence does not support that the drug affects implantation or maintenance of a pregnancy after implantation, therefore it does not terminate a pregnancy."
The FDA says it made the labeling change after Plan B's manufacturer requested it and after completing a scientific review.
Plan B is an over-the-counter backup method of birth control. It prevents pregnancy in the event that a couple's primary birth control has failed or after unprotected sex.
Demand for emergency contraceptives, including Plan B, surged earlier this year after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade removed the federal constitutional right to abortion.