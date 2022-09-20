A perfect storm of "systemic vulnerabilities" at the US Food and Drug Administration unfolded as the agency investigated contaminated baby formula, hampering its response to a worsening baby formula shortage, a new internal review shows.

The FDA's investigation of bacterial contamination in baby formula in January ultimately resulted in a recall of many popular formula brands and forced the shutdown of a major manufacturing plant. The moves exacerbated shortages caused by supply chain disruptions, which still have not been fully remedied.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

