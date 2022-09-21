FDA releases more doses of Moderna's updated Covid-19 boosters amid reports of 'limited' supply

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the release of "numerous batches" of Moderna's updated Covid-19 booster amid reports of 'limited' supply.

 Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Getty Images/FILE

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the release of "numerous batches" of Moderna's updated Covid-19 booster amid reports of supply problems in some areas.

Updated boosters from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were made available early this month, soon after the FDA authorized them. However, some pharmacy chains have reported trouble keeping Moderna's shots in stock.

