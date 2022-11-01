Although health-care providers are not authorized to offer a medication abortion before a patient gets pregnant, some are doing so, a spokesperson for the US Food and Drug Administration told Politico. The FDA is concerned that the practice could be dangerous.

Medication abortion, also known as medical abortion, is a method by which someone ends their pregnancy by taking two pills, rather than having a surgical procedure. The first pill is mifepristone, sold under the brand names Mifeprex (formerly RU 486) or Korlym. The second pill is misoprostol.

