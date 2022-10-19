Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine is now available in the United States for use as a first booster dose for people 18 and older.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the booster shot Wednesday for adults who are at least six months past a primary Covid-19 vaccine series, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended its use.

CNN's Brenda Goodman contributed to this report. Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Dr. Filip Dubrovsky's name.

