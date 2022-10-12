FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5

FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 booster shots for children as young as 5. A young child here receives the Covid-19 vaccine in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21.

 Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave emergency use authorization to updated Covid-19 boosters for children as young as 5.

Like the boosters that became available for people 12 and older in September, these bivalent boosters target the original coronavirus strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.