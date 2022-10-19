The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine for use as a first booster dose among adults 18 and older, at least six months after completing a primary Covid-19 vaccine series.

The company announced that it has received emergency use authorization to provide a first booster dose of its vaccine to adults for whom an FDA-authorized Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna updated booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to adults who elect to receive the Novavax vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.