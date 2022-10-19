...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures mainly in the upper 20s to low
30s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 MPH across the higher elevations of northern Georgia.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for use as a first booster shot
The company announced that it has received emergency use authorization to provide a first booster dose of its vaccine to adults for whom an FDA-authorized Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna updated booster vaccine is not accessible or clinically appropriate, and to adults who elect to receive the Novavax vaccine because they would otherwise not receive a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Previously, the Novavax vaccine was used only as a two-dose primary series. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States. Unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
"The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a news release Wednesday. "According to CDC data, almost 50 percent of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
In July, the FDA authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine for use as a two-dose primary series in adults, and the authorization was expanded in August to adolescents ages 12 to 17.
Novavax executives have long suggested that their Covid-19 vaccine could be used as a booster dose, even for people who got another vaccine type as their primary series.
Protein-based vaccines use a more traditional approach than mRNA vaccines like Pfizer's and Moderna's Covid-19 shots, teaching the immune system to recognize little modified pieces of the virus that the vaccine is targeting. In this case, that means fragments of the coronavirus spike protein. The vaccine was created out of a genetic sequence of the original strain of the coronavirus. This technology is also used for vaccines for conditions such as hepatitis B and pertussis.
As of Monday, about two-thirds of the US population (68%) is fully vaccinated with at least their initial series of Covid-19 vaccine. But only about a third (33.5%) of the population has received a booster dose of vaccine.