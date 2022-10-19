FDA advisers vote to recommend preterm birth drug Makena be removed from market

FDA leaders will make a final decision about whether to remove Makena from the market.

 AP

A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Wednesday that a drug approved more than a decade ago to reduce the risk of preterm birth should not be allowed to remain on the market after a larger study failed to show that it was effective. It's now up to FDA leaders to make a final decision about whether to remove the drug from the market.

After a three-day hearing, members of the FDA's Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted 14-1 that the drug, Makena, should not remain on the market "while an appropriate confirmatory study is designed and conducted."