Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values between
105 and 109 degrees. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index
values around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has tested positive for Covid-19, the institute said June 15.
NIAID said Fauci found out that he was positive on a rapid antigen test. The director will work from home and follow agency protocol, returning to the National Institutes of Health campus only after he tests negative.
Fauci has not had any close contact with Biden or other senior officials recently, the institute said.
Throughout the pandemic, he has urged caution and has demonstrated it himself at public events. For instance, he chose not to attend the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in April after considering his individual risk.
"Each of us, in our own personal way, has to make an assessment of what risk you're willing to accept about getting infected," he told CNN. "In general, the risk is low, but I made a personal assessment. I'm 81 years old, and if I get infected, I have a much higher risk."
Fauci has been working nonstop during the pandemic. In May, he said he hadn't had a day off since Covid-19 came to the US.
He has been the director of NIAID since 1984 and has advised seven Presidents.
Fauci joins a growing list of Biden administration leaders who have had Covid-19, including White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.
