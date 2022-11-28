The Covid-19 pandemic has carried a key lesson for public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday: When talking to Americans, be clear that science is often a moving target.

"What we knew [about Covid-19] in January was very different from what we knew at the end of January, the beginning of February, and then very different from March," Fauci, who is stepping down next month after 38 years at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told CNN's Jake Tapper.