An experimental personalized mRNA vaccine in combination with the immunotherapy Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence or death from melanoma in patients who had already had surgery, Moderna and Merck said Tuesday.

The randomized trial included 157 patients with stage 3 or stage 4 melanoma who had already had surgery. Some patients received nine doses of the experimental cancer vaccine made by Moderna and the immunotherapy made by Merck every three weeks for about a year, and some received only the immunotherapy. Treatment with the experimental vaccine in combination with the immunotherapy reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 44% compared with the immunotherapy alone, the companies said.

