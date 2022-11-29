Experimental drug appears to slow progression of Alzheimer's disease in clinical trial but raises safety concerns

The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment.

 Tek Image/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

The experimental drug lecanemab shows "potential" as an Alzheimer's disease treatment, according to new Phase 3 trial results, but the findings raise some safety concerns because of its association with certain serious adverse events.

Lecanemab has become one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline.

