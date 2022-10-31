Even less than recommended amounts of caffeine while pregnant could impact your child's life

Even small amounts of caffeine may impact a fetus in utero, accoring to the study.

 Maksym/Adobe Stock

Starting the day with a hot cup of caffeinated coffee or tea may sound divine to some, but it could have negative impacts for the children of people who are pregnant, according to a new study.

Children who were exposed to small amounts of caffeine before birth were found on average to be shorter than the children of people who did not consume caffeine while pregnant, according to the study published Monday in JAMA Network Open.