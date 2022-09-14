End of Covid-19 pandemic is in sight, WHO director-general says, 'so let's seize this opportunity'

A man walks his dog past a mural depicting a frontline worker amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Dublin, Ireland, January 12.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The world has never been in a better position to end the Covid-19 pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said in a news briefing in Geneva on Wednesday.

"Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020," he said. "We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic. We're not there yet, but the end is in sight.

