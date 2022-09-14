"Eat with the seasons" has long been the rallying cry of local growers and their supporters. It's a message that's easy to embrace.

The taste and nutritional value of a hothouse tomato from the supermarket's year-round stock is no match for that of one ripened by the sun in a community garden. You'll get far more berries for the buck harvesting them yourself at a U-Pick farm than buying those packed in half-pint plastic containers and air-freighted from thousands of miles away. And patronizing our neighborhood farm markets gives us the good feeling of getting to know our sustainably minded producers and their earth-friendly practices while investing in the local economy.

