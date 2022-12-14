Drug overdose deaths slowing in the US after reaching record levels during the Covid-19 pandemic

Drug overdose deaths in the United States have slowed in recent months after reaching record levels earlier this year.

 Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

New data published Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 107,735 people died of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending in July. That's about 2,500 fewer deaths than the record high that was reached in March, marking a 2% drop over four months.

CNN's Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

