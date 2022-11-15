Drink this type of milk to keep you and the planet healthy

Plant-based milks come in a variety of options. Oat milk, shown here, has 1 to 3 grams of protein per serving, compared with 8 grams from dairy milk.

 alvarez/E+/Getty Images

When it comes to which milk is better for the planet — dairy or plant-based — environmentalists will say there's no dispute: Milk made from plants wins every time.

Advances in top dairy-producing countries such as China, Italy, New Zealand and the United States have dramatically increased modern milk output per cow — one US cow now makes four times as much milk as a cow in India — while lowering the animal's environmental impact. There's even a cow in Wisconsin, named Selz-Pralle Aftershock 3918, which holds the world record for milk production by a Holstein: 78,170 pounds of milk in 365 days.

Tags