In the United States, approximately 658 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since they were first distributed exactly two years ago Wednesday.

Framing the significance of preventive measures like vaccines can be challenging, which is why a new report from the Commonwealth Fund and Yale School of Public Health made headlines: According to their modeling of disease transmission across all age demographics and taking into account the existing health conditions in so many Americans, Covid vaccines prevented an estimated 3.2 million deaths and 18.5 million hospitalizations from their introduction in December 2020 to November 30, 2022.

CNN Health's Andrea Kane and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

