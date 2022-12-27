At least once a year, we read a sparkling headline about some promising new drug that might help patients with Alzheimer's disease. And at least once a year, we also hear about failed drug trials and reversals of promises that a cure-all is in sight. I wrote a book about how to keep your brain sharp that came out two years ago. Since then, not much has changed in our understanding of how we can preserve our memories, and the lessons remain as relevant as ever. But one thing has become abundantly clearer: Preventing and even treating forms of dementia are largely driven by lifestyle and the choices we make daily. You are not necessarily doomed to whatever fate you think sits stuck in your genes. If there's one fact that's increasingly apparent in scientific circles, it's that our lifestyle choices contribute mightily to our aging process and risk for disease, likely as much -- or perhaps even more -- than our genetics.

Indeed, your everyday experiences -- including what you eat, how much you move, with whom you socialize, what challenges you face, what gives you a sense of purpose, how well you sleep, and what you do to reduce stress -- factor much more into your brain health and overall wellness than you might imagine. We may never have a drug that everyone can take to avoid, let alone cure, dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases. But we all can access the same toolkit proven to help stack the deck in our favor for a sharp brain for life. The program I outline in my book, and which informed the interactive workbook I have coming out this week -- "12 Weeks to a Sharper You: A Guided Program" -- features all the practical tools you need to implement in your life today. They can help stave off brain decline, and also help you feel less anxious, sleep better, improve energy, think more clearly, make better decisions, become more resilient to daily stress, and even lose weight and boost immunity -- all resolutions most of us aim to make at the transition to a new year filled with hope and high expectations. We all know that change is a challenge, and changing long-established habits takes effort. But it doesn't have to be tortuous, and it is really not that hard to do. Let me give you six things that will help you in 2023 -- your keys to the kingdom of mental sharpness.

