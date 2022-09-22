Trees begin to sway, the sky darkens and suddenly you hear it -- the distant sound of thunder. That's your cue that potential danger is on the way. In fact, it's likely within 10 miles of you, according to the National Weather Service.

Don't ignore that sound, because where there is thunder there is lightning, and lightning can kill or maim in ways you would least expect it. That includes when you are in the shower, tub or even washing dishes.

