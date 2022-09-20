Don't cook chicken in NyQuil: FDA warns about dangerous social media challenges

Teens are intrigued by social media challenges but because the teenage brain isn't fully developed, they may act without understanding consequences, the American Academy of Pediatrics says.

 Farknot Architect/Adobe Stock

Want to cook chicken in NyQuil? Overdose on antihistamines? Swallow laundry detergent pods?

While most of us would recoil in horror from such dangerous suggestions, adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to social media dares like these, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

