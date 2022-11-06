Six supplements that people commonly take for heart health don't help lower "bad" cholesterol or improve cardiovascular health, according to a study published Sunday, but statins did.

Some people believe that common dietary supplements -- fish oil, garlic, cinnamon, turmeric, plant sterols and red yeast rice -- will lower their "bad" cholesterol. "Bad" cholesterol, known in the medical community as low-density lipoproteins or LDL, can cause the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries. The fatty deposits can block the flow of oxygen and blood that the heart needs to work and the blockage can lead to a heart attack or stroke.