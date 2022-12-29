The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes -- in which the pancreas makes little or no insulin -- is more common in young people in the US, but type 2 -- in which the body doesn't use insulin the way it should -- has "substantially increased" in this age group over the past two decades, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.