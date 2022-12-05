Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says

Ultraprocessed foods, like burgers and fries, could raise your risk for cognitive decline if it's more than 20% of your daily calorie intake, a new study found.

 d3sign/Moment RF/Getty Images

We all eat them — ultraprocessed foods such as frozen pizza and ready-to-eat meals make our busy lives much easier. Besides, they are just darn tasty — who isn't susceptible to hot dogs, sausages, burgers, french fries, sodas, cookies, cakes, candy, doughnuts and ice cream, to name just a few?

If more than 20% of your daily calorie intake is ultraprocessed foods, however, you may be raising your risk for cognitive decline, a new study found.

