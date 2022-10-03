A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, according to the latest research.

The study, which followed nearly 600,000 English people for 18 years, found patients who already had a psychiatric condition, or who were younger than age 65 at the time of diagnosis, were at a similar risk. The risk was highest during the first three months after learning the news for people younger than 65: They were 6.5 times more likely to die by suicide.

