As a trio of respiratory viruses spreads across the country and pediatric hospitalizations remain high, some hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs.

Pediatric hospital beds have been more full than usual for months. Last month, children's health leaders called for a formal emergency declaration from the US government to support hospitals and communities amid an "alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza, along with the continuing children's mental health emergency."

CNN's Deidre McPhillips, Brenda Goodman and Raenu Charles contributed to this report.