Deaths caused by alcohol use in the United States spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic, killing more than 49,000 people in 2020, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The alcohol-induced death rate has been steadily increasing in recent decades, but it jumped 26% between 2019 and 2020 -- making nearly the same climb in one year as over the decade before. In 2020, alcohol caused 13 deaths for every 100,000 people, up from 10.4 deaths for every 100,000 people in 2019.

