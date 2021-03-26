Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN HALL...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN BARROW...SOUTHERN FORSYTH AND NORTHEASTERN GWINNETT COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM EDT... At 201 AM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Sugar Hill, or 8 miles north of Lawrenceville...moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Jefferson, Sugar Hill, Suwanee, Buford, Braselton, Auburn, Flowery Branch, Oakwood, Hoschton, Pendergrass, Talmo, Rest Haven, Candler, County Line, Thompsons Mill, Chateau Elan, Buford Dam-Lake Lanier Parks, Chestnut Mountain, Road Atlanta-Lanier Speedway and Hog Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH