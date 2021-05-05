Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia... Alcovy River near Lawrenceville affecting Gwinnett and Walton Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. && The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Alcovy River near Lawrenceville. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 2:31 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 9 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...Minor flooding is forecast until further notice. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of the woodlands upstream and downstream from the river gauge at New Hope Road. &&