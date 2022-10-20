Covid-19 vaccines will be part of recommended immunization schedules in 2023 for both children and adults, after a unanimous vote by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

That doesn't make the vaccines mandatory for anyone, a point that was emphasized in a discussion before Thursday's vote. The board members addressed concerns from the public that adding Covid-19 vaccinations to the schedule would force schools to require the shots.

Tags